Update 1.9.2.187

Hello!
This time we bring you a small update to lower the requirements to finish the basic tutorial.
Updated Basic Tutorial
- Removed Fill Bar stage
- Changed charts for Meteor Tutorials
- Players need to hit at least one of each note type in last music phrase, instead of having to hit all of them
- After a failed third attempt in the last music phrase stage, the tutorial will proceed forward to prevent players from not progressing.
Updated UI Art assets for various Buttons
Optimized Bleacher Crowd for Arena Rock
