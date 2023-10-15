 Skip to content

Musical Range update for 15 October 2023

Update 1.9.2.187

Build 12446456

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!

This time we bring you a small update to lower the requirements to finish the basic tutorial.

  • Updated Basic Tutorial

    • Removed Fill Bar stage
    • Changed charts for Meteor Tutorials
    • Players need to hit at least one of each note type in last music phrase, instead of having to hit all of them
    • After a failed third attempt in the last music phrase stage, the tutorial will proceed forward to prevent players from not progressing.

  • Updated UI Art assets for various Buttons

  • Optimized Bleacher Crowd for Arena Rock

