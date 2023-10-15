 Skip to content

Angry Angry Shark update for 15 October 2023

Update 101

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fix:
-Fixed leaderboard bug where it automatically scrolls down when viewing leaderboard. Now it will scroll to the top when click previous, Next and refresh.

Weapon:
-improved all automatic weapon feel when aim shooting.

