Update 101

Bug Fix:
-Fixed leaderboard bug where it automatically scrolls down when viewing leaderboard. Now it will scroll to the top when click previous, Next and refresh.
Weapon:
-improved all automatic weapon feel when aim shooting.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Bug Fix:
-Fixed leaderboard bug where it automatically scrolls down when viewing leaderboard. Now it will scroll to the top when click previous, Next and refresh.
Weapon:
-improved all automatic weapon feel when aim shooting.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update