 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Повестка update for 15 October 2023

Bug fix 1

Share · View all patches · Build 12446362 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed problems with text after turning off the lights of the VHS player and the electric lock.
  • The valve in the basement is now easier to notice.
  • Jumping on the bathroom sink is now easy.
  • The location of the bills on the street has been slightly changed.
  • Buildings on the street don't fly anymore.
  • A hint for beginners has appeared in the menu.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2555321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link