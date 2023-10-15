- Fixed problems with text after turning off the lights of the VHS player and the electric lock.
- The valve in the basement is now easier to notice.
- Jumping on the bathroom sink is now easy.
- The location of the bills on the street has been slightly changed.
- Buildings on the street don't fly anymore.
- A hint for beginners has appeared in the menu.
