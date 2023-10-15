 Skip to content

Harvest Island update for 15 October 2023

Tree infinite glitch Build V1.25

Build V1.25

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed tree infinite tree as the lake since last patch
-Fixed god statue offering when offering ingots

Changed files in this update

  • Loading history…
