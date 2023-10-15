 Skip to content

Heros and Monsters: Idle Clicker Game update for 15 October 2023

Visual Feedback whilst Crafting

Share · View all patches · Build 12446291 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Whilst crafting, the text now changes colour to quickly show if the item is better or worse than currently applied.

-10% - Red
-5% - Orange
+-5% - White
+5% - Light Green
+10% - Green

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2493561
  • Loading history…
