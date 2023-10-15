Visual Feedback whilst Crafting

Whilst crafting, the text now changes colour to quickly show if the item is better or worse than currently applied.
-10% - Red
-5% - Orange
+-5% - White
+5% - Light Green
+10% - Green
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Whilst crafting, the text now changes colour to quickly show if the item is better or worse than currently applied.
-10% - Red
-5% - Orange
+-5% - White
+5% - Light Green
+10% - Green
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update