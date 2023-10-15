PANdemonium Update

4 New Portals to explore plus a slideshow gallery portal to watch your favorite photos.

New creatures upping the total in the game to 127.

You can find the new portals [spoiler]near the gnome village, in the middle of the Lake, at the ruins near the mountain stairs, and from the crown dropped by the Man on the Mountain.[/spoiler] Visit the guide if you need help tracking down the new creatures.

This will be the last major update to the game as I look ahead to new projects. I'm honored to have so many people play and enjoy this weird little game I made. Thank you for your support!