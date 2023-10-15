10/15/23 - Chaos Chain Update 1.26.0

Share · View all patches · Build 12446143 · Last edited 15 October 2023 – 16:52:18 UTC by Wendy

Chaos Chain

Salutations, dwellers...

Here is another update for the game. Check out the change log below!

Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.

**Bug Fixes:** * FIXED crash related to drinking vitamin water **Changes & Additions:** * Snipe skill shots (That is: using a sniper rifle to snipe an enemy) now have a 20% chance to cause suppressed) * Full Auto Spray, Crowd Shot, Sidefire skill shots now have a 15% chance to cause suppressed * Fire Full Auto and Explosive Attacks that target all enemies now have a 20% chance to cause suppressed * Burst Fire and Double Tap skills now have a 10% chance to cause suppressed * SCPD Travel Event (Both versions for the metro and road travel) now have an extra option to call in a favor and lose either 5 fame or 5 infamy (Calling in a favor with the police to bail your sorry rear out of trouble is not good for your rep)

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. This update will be available shortly.

If you have questions, concerns, or requests, please visit the official Chaos Chain Steam Forums or join the official Discord Channel!

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Cryptic ːCStudiosː