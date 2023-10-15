Patch Notes - October 16th, 2023

Hey everyone!

It's been a few days since we've fully released Fortune Rewritten. We've been listening to your feedback, (thanks for that by the way!), and we've decided to drop the latest patch, that address some of these issues, a tad bit early.

Before we properly go into the patch notes, we just wanted to give a big thank you to everyone who's played our game. Fortune Rewritten is our first real project, and we are committed to improving it. You're feedback is very much appreciated!

PATCH NOTES:

Improvements made to UI, cleaner layout and UI effects improved

Code refactoring: changes and fixes made to code that should slightly improve performance, but mainly improves overall stability

Shop: Fixed incorrect price display for certain cosmetics

Shop: Updated layout to place more cosmetics into the shop at one time

Settings: Additional category added: Sound

Misc: Music tracks volume adjusted and soundtracks improved

Misc: Properly updated the map with Halloween decorations

If you don't automatically see the update, please restart your steam client!

We plan to have a few more small patches that should address some of the remaining issues before we start our work on the next major update for the game.

Stay tuned!