Desecrators 0.9.3 - Flow

Gameplay
- Players now respawn near allies or close to the last place they died
- Unlocking room entrances can now trigger enemy encounters
- Player ship now attracts nearby pickups (disabled in multiplayer)
- Level events can now cause groups of patrolling enemies to spawn
- Active mines no longer spawn from breakables
- Player mines are now launched in front of the ship instead of behind
- Increased mine launch velocity
- Mines launch velocity is now affected by ship velocity (similar to Thermo secondary)
- Rivals now drop artifacts on death
- Increased sound radius for underwater sounds
Effects
- Increased ambient light intensity for room entrances
- Added additional glow effect to primary and power pickups
- Added shockwave effect to enemy explosions
- Improved weapon explosions
- Improved level object explosions
- Improved underwater explosions
- Improved bubble particles
- Added underwater sound variants for various effects
- Water zones now influence shield impact colours
- Replaced enemy generator decal with 3D model
UI
- Added HUD feedback for rival deaths
- Added dynamic glow for hull, shield and power bars
- Added primary and secondary ammo count to crosshair
- Added additional pickup feedback for power and shield pickups
- Increased rebind menu scroll rate
- Added confirmation dialog for quitting while in lobby level
Fixes
- Fixed mines having jittery movement
- Fixed a rare case where level generation could fail for tiny levels
- Fixed enemy generator light sometimes shining through walls of nearby rooms
- Fixed meltdown explosion particles not adjusting to underwater rooms
Changed files in this update