 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Desecrators update for 15 October 2023

Desecrators 0.9.3 - Flow

Share · View all patches · Build 12445981 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay

  • Players now respawn near allies or close to the last place they died
  • Unlocking room entrances can now trigger enemy encounters
  • Player ship now attracts nearby pickups (disabled in multiplayer)
  • Level events can now cause groups of patrolling enemies to spawn
  • Active mines no longer spawn from breakables
  • Player mines are now launched in front of the ship instead of behind
  • Increased mine launch velocity
  • Mines launch velocity is now affected by ship velocity (similar to Thermo secondary)
  • Rivals now drop artifacts on death
  • Increased sound radius for underwater sounds

Effects

  • Increased ambient light intensity for room entrances
  • Added additional glow effect to primary and power pickups
  • Added shockwave effect to enemy explosions
  • Improved weapon explosions
  • Improved level object explosions
  • Improved underwater explosions
  • Improved bubble particles
  • Added underwater sound variants for various effects
  • Water zones now influence shield impact colours
  • Replaced enemy generator decal with 3D model

UI

  • Added HUD feedback for rival deaths
  • Added dynamic glow for hull, shield and power bars
  • Added primary and secondary ammo count to crosshair
  • Added additional pickup feedback for power and shield pickups
  • Increased rebind menu scroll rate
  • Added confirmation dialog for quitting while in lobby level

Fixes

  • Fixed mines having jittery movement
  • Fixed a rare case where level generation could fail for tiny levels
  • Fixed enemy generator light sometimes shining through walls of nearby rooms
  • Fixed meltdown explosion particles not adjusting to underwater rooms

Changed files in this update

Desecrators Content Depot 1311571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link