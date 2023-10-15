 Skip to content

Warlord: Britannia update for 15 October 2023

Update 7.04

Legates,

Just some minor fixes and tweaks. Thank you all for playing and reporting bugs!

In other news, I have officially begun the new project. It has been refreshing to work with updated software and hardware for a change. There is a lot of new things to learn and master, but I am starting at a much higher skill level and have a large library to pull from, so I am very optimistic about making quick progress. I hope to release some information in the coming months or early next year. Stay tuned!

Update Log:

  • Fixed cavalry follow behavior when formation is moved via arrow keys
  • Fixed archer 2 quest not unlocking for players who were given the quest prior to the last patch
  • Fixed guards not throwing pila at single enemies

