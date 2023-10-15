 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Striving for Light update for 15 October 2023

Update 0.9.0.0c

Share · View all patches · Build 12445950 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
🌟New Features:
  • Quality of Life for Trinkets: On trinket exchange now automatically the next empty slot is focused. If all slots are taken the first trinket slot is focused as usual
⚙️Improvements:
  • Improved Trinket Tooltips: Trinket ability duration now has the suffix "s" to indicate that the trinket ability duration is measured in seconds
  • Improved Trinket Tooltips: Trinket ability cooldown has the suffix "enemies" to indicate that the ability cooldown is depending on defeated enemies
  • Improved player level up visual effect
  • Performance improvements for chicken companions (vfx rework)
  • Performance improvements to range companions (vfx rework)
  • Increased brightness on forest map
🔧Fixes:
  • Fixed crash when exiting rescue darokin world event

Changed files in this update

Striving for Light Content Depot 1646791
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1646792 Depot 1646792
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link