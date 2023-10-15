Update 0.9.0.0c

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
🌟New Features:
- Quality of Life for Trinkets: On trinket exchange now automatically the next empty slot is focused. If all slots are taken the first trinket slot is focused as usual
⚙️Improvements:
- Improved Trinket Tooltips: Trinket ability duration now has the suffix "s" to indicate that the trinket ability duration is measured in seconds
- Improved Trinket Tooltips: Trinket ability cooldown has the suffix "enemies" to indicate that the ability cooldown is depending on defeated enemies
- Improved player level up visual effect
- Performance improvements for chicken companions (vfx rework)
- Performance improvements to range companions (vfx rework)
- Increased brightness on forest map
🔧Fixes:
- Fixed crash when exiting rescue darokin world event
