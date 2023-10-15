v1.0.13 Update Notes

Overview:
Thanks for giving the feedbacks to us, they offer great helps.
- Fungus is weaker.
- Heat effect is weaker.
- Unicellar is stronger.
- Lower the mutate genes' cost, especially the higher tier mutate ones.
- Polish the movement mechanism
Modifed:
- Sporogony: the area is chagned from 20 tiles to 12 tiles, reproduce time(RT) is changed from 1 ~ 2 turns to 0.6 ~ 2 turns.
- Sporocarp: RT reduce 25% is changed to Min Reproduce Range -0.5.
- Nucleoid: now has RT reduce 50%, and can use other reproduce genes.
- Schizongony: now has no extra effects for Unicellar.
- Mitochondria: LT increased is changed from 100% to 30%, heat is changed from +5 to +2
- Predation Collar Cell: LT is changed from 2.5 turns to 4 turns, effects for Benthos status is changed from LT increased 100% to 50%, and now has Tech Point increased 200%.
- Woody Stems: LT increased is changed from 100% (only for Producer) to 50% (for all)
- Mouth: Food is changed from Arthropod, Cnidaira to Herb, Fungus.
- Now Migrate, Move, Predacate, Push will not make zone has a fragmentary resource any more.
- Now Push by Ocrean Current and Typhoon will not make so many creatures die.
Added:
- Hot resist Terrestrial Skin: Mutate from Terrestrial Skin. Can offer Hot Resist and Terrestrial Effect
- Cold resist Terrestrial Skin: Mutate from Terrestrial Skin. Can offer Cold Resist and Terrestrial Effect
Bug Fixed:
- Fix bug the mission in 4th planet will reoccur after reload.
- Fix bug that some side mission cannot be complete after changing planet in a single run;
- Fix a bug that some movement genes have no effects;
- Add species move time property shown.
- Fix a bug that some species will disappear after move or predecate failed.
- Fix a bug that some species will been blocked if no available zones to move.
- Fix a bug that species move time will be reset after being pushed.
- Fix some localization words errors.
Changed files in this update