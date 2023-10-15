 Skip to content

女娲号 Nuwa update for 15 October 2023

v1.0.13 Update Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Overview:
Thanks for giving the feedbacks to us, they offer great helps.

  • Fungus is weaker.
  • Heat effect is weaker.
  • Unicellar is stronger.
  • Lower the mutate genes' cost, especially the higher tier mutate ones.
  • Polish the movement mechanism

Modifed:

  1. Sporogony: the area is chagned from 20 tiles to 12 tiles, reproduce time(RT) is changed from 1 ~ 2 turns to 0.6 ~ 2 turns.
  2. Sporocarp: RT reduce 25% is changed to Min Reproduce Range -0.5.
  3. Nucleoid: now has RT reduce 50%, and can use other reproduce genes.
  4. Schizongony: now has no extra effects for Unicellar.
  5. Mitochondria: LT increased is changed from 100% to 30%, heat is changed from +5 to +2
  6. Predation Collar Cell: LT is changed from 2.5 turns to 4 turns, effects for Benthos status is changed from LT increased 100% to 50%, and now has Tech Point increased 200%.
  7. Woody Stems: LT increased is changed from 100% (only for Producer) to 50% (for all)
  8. Mouth: Food is changed from Arthropod, Cnidaira to Herb, Fungus.
  9. Now Migrate, Move, Predacate, Push will not make zone has a fragmentary resource any more.
  10. Now Push by Ocrean Current and Typhoon will not make so many creatures die.

Added:

  1. Hot resist Terrestrial Skin: Mutate from Terrestrial Skin. Can offer Hot Resist and Terrestrial Effect
  2. Cold resist Terrestrial Skin: Mutate from Terrestrial Skin. Can offer Cold Resist and Terrestrial Effect

Bug Fixed:

  1. Fix bug the mission in 4th planet will reoccur after reload.
  2. Fix bug that some side mission cannot be complete after changing planet in a single run;
  3. Fix a bug that some movement genes have no effects;
  4. Add species move time property shown.
  5. Fix a bug that some species will disappear after move or predecate failed.
  6. Fix a bug that some species will been blocked if no available zones to move.
  7. Fix a bug that species move time will be reset after being pushed.
  8. Fix some localization words errors.

