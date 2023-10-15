 Skip to content

Bunny Guys! update for 15 October 2023

Update 0.6

Build 12445893 · Last edited by Wendy

Hello Community,

this update brings with it a number of new languages. I am happy to inform you that the following languages are now supported: Vietnamese, Ukrainian, Greek, Bulgarian, Romanian, Czech, Hungarian, Swedish, Norwegian, Finnish, Dutch, Danish, Portuguese, Japanese and Indonesian. This addition of language support allows you to use the application in your preferred language, which greatly improves the user experience.

Additionally, the staircase at the end of the level has been beautified, making the gameplay experience even more appealing.

Furthermore, a small synchronization issue with the swinging ice ball in the ice area has been fixed. This helps ensure that you can enjoy a smooth gameplay experience without being distracted by annoying bugs.

I appreciate the continuous feedback and support from the community as we continue to develop this game. I will continue to work hard to optimize the game experience to ensure that I get the most out of this game.

Thank you for your support, and I look forward to bringing you the new features in this update!

Feel free to follow me on social media! Thank you in advance!

