 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Inside the Backrooms update for 15 October 2023

Patch 0.4.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12445884 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Here is what is new in this new update
  • Added 5 new achievements, you can get each one by completing each level with some entities mods enabled
  • Removed 2 achievements (Modder Achievement and This is not my backroom achievement)
  • Workshop now automatically updates
  • Added error message in case you can't upload your item to the workshop
  • New model for the entity ##
  • Now you can randomize the entities for each level
  • Added "levels" and "entities" categories in the workshop menu
  • [Fixed] Outside map spawn for 5 players
  • [Fixed] Pool could be skipped by jumping in the sides

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1987081 Depot 1987081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link