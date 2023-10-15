Patch 0.4.2

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
Here is what is new in this new update
- Added 5 new achievements, you can get each one by completing each level with some entities mods enabled
- Removed 2 achievements (Modder Achievement and This is not my backroom achievement)
- Workshop now automatically updates
- Added error message in case you can't upload your item to the workshop
- New model for the entity ##
- Now you can randomize the entities for each level
- Added "levels" and "entities" categories in the workshop menu
- [Fixed] Outside map spawn for 5 players
- [Fixed] Pool could be skipped by jumping in the sides
