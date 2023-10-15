 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hitler is my crush update for 15 October 2023

Update #2: Freedom of love!

Share · View all patches · Build 12445817 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I need to add something else for you, right?

And what do we have here?:

  • Changed the balance of opponents (Yes again, but what...)
  • Changed the position of some enemies (Enemies are also walking -_-)
  • Added mini-boss (with cringe and gag)
  • Added some objects to the map (It's about time)
  • Now it’s possible to get out of the trench (all for you)
  • Quest text moved
  • Perhaps I optimized the game a little or made it worse, who knows
  • Fixed incorrect text in some places

Be sure to leave your feedback on the game so that I know whether you liked it or not and what needs to be changed. Thank you.

Our Twitter

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2595861
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link