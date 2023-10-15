Update #2: Freedom of love!

I need to add something else for you, right?

And what do we have here?:

Changed the balance of opponents (Yes again, but what...)

Changed the position of some enemies (Enemies are also walking -_-)

Added mini-boss (with cringe and gag)

Added some objects to the map (It's about time)

Now it’s possible to get out of the trench (all for you)

Quest text moved

Perhaps I optimized the game a little or made it worse, who knows

Fixed incorrect text in some places

Be sure to leave your feedback on the game so that I know whether you liked it or not and what needs to be changed. Thank you.

