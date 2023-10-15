Room Passwords Fix! Patchnotes for 1.5.8

I hope you're all doing well and staying safe. We're rolling out a small update for Garden Paws. We know it's been a hot minute since we last dropped any new stuff for the game, and we wanted to say sorry for keeping you all waiting.

This update might be small, but it's mighty! We've squashed a pesky bug that's been causing some trouble with the password protection for multiplayer game rooms. With this update there should be no more hiccups there!

We've been heads-down and working hard on getting Potion Paws ready for prime time. It's been really shaping up, and we can't wait for you to get your paws on it! Also, for all our awesome Switch players out there, we're putting the finishing touches on a big update for the game on switch that's going to address some pesky issues that have been bugging you all for a while.

We also wanted to give a big shout-out to all of you for being so patient and understanding. Your support means the world to us, and we're incredibly grateful for every single one of you who's been a part of this fantastic community.

Thank you!