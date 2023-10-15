 Skip to content

末世少女 Zombie Girl update for 15 October 2023

2023-10-15 Update Description (2)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you so much for your comments and messages, and thank you for your support and encouragement.
I have read all your comments and messages, and I'm sorry that I can't reply to you one by one because I have to update the game in time. I will keep your encouragement in mind, all kinds of bugs in my book, and any new requirements you want in my to-do list. Thank you again TT.

Here's what's updated:
1, Added melee attack (you can try to beat the level with only melee weapon)
2, Optimized reloading experience, now the reloading and animation more match
3, Slightly reduced the spider's repelling force
4, Slightly increase the probability of gold target
5, Fixed howitzer penetration BOSS issue

