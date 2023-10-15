 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tonalities update for 15 October 2023

Update notes for v2023.10.15 - Leaderboards are go!

Share · View all patches · Build 12445707 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! Happy Sunday!

This week's update sees the addition of leaderboards to Tonalities: https://steamcommunity.com/stats/2265750/leaderboards/12012035/

Every time you complete an "Act" (a set of around 4 or 5 puzzles), your score will automatically uploaded to Steam so you can see how you compare with your friends (and how you compare with the rest of the world!)

I've been through the game from start to finish to put in some challenging (in my opinion at least) scores to beat. Hopefully, I won't stay at number 1 for too long!

If you experience any problems or have any feedback on what you'd like to see added next, please let me know in the discussion forums: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2265750/discussions/

Cheers,
Jared

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2265752
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2265753
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2265754
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link