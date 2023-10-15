Update notes for v2023.10.15 - Leaderboards are go!

Hello everyone! Happy Sunday!

This week's update sees the addition of leaderboards to Tonalities: https://steamcommunity.com/stats/2265750/leaderboards/12012035/

Every time you complete an "Act" (a set of around 4 or 5 puzzles), your score will automatically uploaded to Steam so you can see how you compare with your friends (and how you compare with the rest of the world!)

I've been through the game from start to finish to put in some challenging (in my opinion at least) scores to beat. Hopefully, I won't stay at number 1 for too long!

If you experience any problems or have any feedback on what you'd like to see added next, please let me know in the discussion forums: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2265750/discussions/

Cheers,

Jared