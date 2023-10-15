 Skip to content

Eigengrau update for 15 October 2023

Version 1.2.6

Share · View all patches · Build 12445636 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • added a simple HUD indicator to show the trophy state of the current stage
  • fixed not being able to achieve X rank in stage 3-5 on easy difficulty
  • fixed one of the tasks being unsolvable in stage 5-4 if playing too fast (especially on easy difficulty)
  • improved and relaxed the summary medal calculations in classic mode to make it easier and fairer to achieve an appropriate rank
  • improved pacing in co-op mode by decreasing enemy and boss health by around 10%
  • improved visual quality and performance when playing with DirectX 9

