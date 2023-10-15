Re.Poly Version 0.4.3

Hey there girls and guys.

Not much this time because I had not much time but the tropical lands are almost finished.

I added the voice chat but be aware that this has to be tested and it is possible that it will may not work properly.

Update Notes Version 0.4.3

Additions:

Added: Voice chat

Added: Setting a waypoint will add a waypoint icon on the minimap which is always present on the minimap

Added: Tropical lands Teleporters

Added: 4 Tropical lands caves

Added ressource: Gold ore (Unlocked when the Tropical lands are finished in the next update)

Added item: Gold ingot (Unlocked when the Tropical lands are finished in the next update)

Added item: Limestone (Unlocked when the Tropical lands are finished in the next update)

Added: When your Character dies you can select to spawn at the nearest activated fire shrine now

Added Equipment: Leather Cape

Added animal: Tiger (Unlocked when the Tropical lands are finished in the next update)

Added animal: Panther (Unlocked when the Tropical lands are finished in the next update)

Added animal: Crocodile (Unlocked when the Tropical lands are finished in the next update)

Added animal: Leopard (Unlocked when the Tropical lands are finished in the next update)

Added animal: Panda bear (Unlocked when the Tropical lands are finished in the next update)

Changes:

Changed: Doubled the amount of clay a shovel will dig

Changed: Crafting the steel armor reqires limestone (Unlocked when the Tropical lands are finished in the next update)

Changed: When it rains it will now snow in the snow biome

Fixes: