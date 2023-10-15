 Skip to content

Re.Poly update for 15 October 2023

Re.Poly Version 0.4.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey there girls and guys.

Not much this time because I had not much time but the tropical lands are almost finished.
I added the voice chat but be aware that this has to be tested and it is possible that it will may not work properly.

Update Notes Version 0.4.3

Additions:

  • Added: Voice chat
  • Added: Setting a waypoint will add a waypoint icon on the minimap which is always present on the minimap
  • Added: Tropical lands Teleporters
  • Added: 4 Tropical lands caves
  • Added ressource: Gold ore (Unlocked when the Tropical lands are finished in the next update)
  • Added item: Gold ingot (Unlocked when the Tropical lands are finished in the next update)
  • Added item: Limestone (Unlocked when the Tropical lands are finished in the next update)
  • Added: When your Character dies you can select to spawn at the nearest activated fire shrine now
  • Added Equipment: Leather Cape
  • Added animal: Tiger (Unlocked when the Tropical lands are finished in the next update)
  • Added animal: Panther (Unlocked when the Tropical lands are finished in the next update)
  • Added animal: Crocodile (Unlocked when the Tropical lands are finished in the next update)
  • Added animal: Leopard (Unlocked when the Tropical lands are finished in the next update)
  • Added animal: Panda bear (Unlocked when the Tropical lands are finished in the next update)

Changes:

  • Changed: Doubled the amount of clay a shovel will dig
  • Changed: Crafting the steel armor reqires limestone (Unlocked when the Tropical lands are finished in the next update)
  • Changed: When it rains it will now snow in the snow biome

Fixes:

  • Fixed: Phallanx talent do not work as intended
  • Fixed: Phallanx hitting will cause the animation to be wrong after the hit
  • Fixed: Wheat seed will not be learned when wheat is picked up
  • Fixed: When using a glider and stop using it above the ground right before you would land the character dies. Now the falling damage is calculated from the point you unequip the glider
  • Fixed: Using the phalanx Talent on a mount will cause a throw of the spear instead of hitting with it
  • Fixed: It is possible to put small magic types into the hotbar even if the battlemage talent is not unlocked
  • Fixed: The ring of illumination will be toggled off when the character gets damage
  • Fixed: Random attached projectiles that were shoot from AI
  • Fixed: Stone and iron Bihander can not be learned
  • Fixed: Battleaxe will be thrown instead of hitting when two weapons were held
  • Fixed: Invisible walls blocking the way to the third boss
  • Fixed: Chat is stuck when closing the inventory
  • Fixed: Double Doorframe is missing for normal wood build parts
  • Fixed: Placing something will not cost resources
  • Fixed: Gem of harvesting will do nothing on shovels
  • Fixed: Horses can still be tamed the old way
  • Fixed: Wrong torch rotation in multiplayer games
  • Fixed: The show/Hide tooltip of the cape says helmet instead of cape
  • Fixed: Arrows are flying in the air after AI is getting killed
  • Fixed: AI have no swimming animations
  • Fixed: AI can not swim
  • Fixed: It is possible to put a gem of strenght into ranged weapons (Will be possible in future updates)

