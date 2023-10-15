Re.Poly Version 0.4.3

Hey there girls and guys.
Not much this time because I had not much time but the tropical lands are almost finished.
I added the voice chat but be aware that this has to be tested and it is possible that it will may not work properly.
Update Notes Version 0.4.3
Additions:
- Added: Voice chat
- Added: Setting a waypoint will add a waypoint icon on the minimap which is always present on the minimap
- Added: Tropical lands Teleporters
- Added: 4 Tropical lands caves
- Added ressource: Gold ore (Unlocked when the Tropical lands are finished in the next update)
- Added item: Gold ingot (Unlocked when the Tropical lands are finished in the next update)
- Added item: Limestone (Unlocked when the Tropical lands are finished in the next update)
- Added: When your Character dies you can select to spawn at the nearest activated fire shrine now
- Added Equipment: Leather Cape
- Added animal: Tiger (Unlocked when the Tropical lands are finished in the next update)
- Added animal: Panther (Unlocked when the Tropical lands are finished in the next update)
- Added animal: Crocodile (Unlocked when the Tropical lands are finished in the next update)
- Added animal: Leopard (Unlocked when the Tropical lands are finished in the next update)
- Added animal: Panda bear (Unlocked when the Tropical lands are finished in the next update)
Changes:
- Changed: Doubled the amount of clay a shovel will dig
- Changed: Crafting the steel armor reqires limestone (Unlocked when the Tropical lands are finished in the next update)
- Changed: When it rains it will now snow in the snow biome
Fixes:
- Fixed: Phallanx talent do not work as intended
- Fixed: Phallanx hitting will cause the animation to be wrong after the hit
- Fixed: Wheat seed will not be learned when wheat is picked up
- Fixed: When using a glider and stop using it above the ground right before you would land the character dies. Now the falling damage is calculated from the point you unequip the glider
- Fixed: Using the phalanx Talent on a mount will cause a throw of the spear instead of hitting with it
- Fixed: It is possible to put small magic types into the hotbar even if the battlemage talent is not unlocked
- Fixed: The ring of illumination will be toggled off when the character gets damage
- Fixed: Random attached projectiles that were shoot from AI
- Fixed: Stone and iron Bihander can not be learned
- Fixed: Battleaxe will be thrown instead of hitting when two weapons were held
- Fixed: Invisible walls blocking the way to the third boss
- Fixed: Chat is stuck when closing the inventory
- Fixed: Double Doorframe is missing for normal wood build parts
- Fixed: Placing something will not cost resources
- Fixed: Gem of harvesting will do nothing on shovels
- Fixed: Horses can still be tamed the old way
- Fixed: Wrong torch rotation in multiplayer games
- Fixed: The show/Hide tooltip of the cape says helmet instead of cape
- Fixed: Arrows are flying in the air after AI is getting killed
- Fixed: AI have no swimming animations
- Fixed: AI can not swim
- Fixed: It is possible to put a gem of strenght into ranged weapons (Will be possible in future updates)
