early access v1.13

Highlights

15 new cards have been added to the game!

Bruiser







Mage









Rogue









Sentinel









The Rogue class has been renamed to Thief!

Forges now specify the upgrade amount of each stat!

There is new background music in the Class Selection screen!

Bug fix : Level-ups now grant the correct amount of stats in all cases.

Bug fix : The game shouldn't crash anymore if an attack were to begin with an invalid attacker and/or defender.

Bug fix : Some users have reported a bug with the tile selection indicators during combat regarding flashing colors. As far as I know, it's a similar bug to one that Tower Tactics: Liberation had, and it seems to happen the most with some integrated graphics cards. For this patch, I've made 3 changes that should fix this , although I can't 100% be sure since I haven't been able to replicate the issue. The changes are the following: The tile selection indicators no longer use the lerp function to process transparency. I believe this is the main culprit, as this is what fixed the issue in Tower Tactics. Activated the Nvidia rect flicker workaround in the Project Settings. All the heavy workload when starting a combat and when entering the sector map is now done when the screen is fully black (in the middle of the transition animation)



If even after these changes the issue still persists, please let me know!

Balance changes

Card Items awarded via Class Levels

Most Exotic Books in all starting decks have been switched to other card items. Not all of them, though! Rogues, Archers, Radiant Mages and Arbalests still have one Exotic Book in their rewards. The list of changes is the following:

Brawler Strike: Exotic Book >>> Hero Cape

Arcane Mage Staff Strike: Exotic Book >>> Hero Cape

Rogue Strike: Exotic Book >>> Kunai

Archer Strike: Exotic Book >>> Hero Cape

Tank Strike: Exotic Book >>> Iron Sword

Radiant Mage Light Strike: Exotic Book >>> Pear

Assassin Strike: Exotic Book >>> Crimson Arrow

Arbalest Strike: Exotic Book >>> Slowing Arrow



Forge

Attack Range Upgrade cost: [150, 150] >>> [100, 200]

Movement Range Upgrade cost: [100, 100] >>> [75, 150]

Max Mana Upgrade cost: [150, 150] >>> [30, 30, 30] Now gives 1 max mana per upgrade instead of 2.



Bonfire

Health restored: 20% max health >>> 30% max health

Cards