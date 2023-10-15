- Added several new mission strands
- Added various characters around the town
- Question marks will show above locations when there is a character waiting to talk to you
- More friend-based missions
- Spacebar will now cancel navigation when in top-down mode
Little Lives update for 15 October 2023
Update Notes for v0.997
Patchnotes via Steam Community
