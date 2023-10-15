 Skip to content

Little Lives update for 15 October 2023

Update Notes for v0.997

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added several new mission strands
  • Added various characters around the town
  • Question marks will show above locations when there is a character waiting to talk to you
  • More friend-based missions
  • Spacebar will now cancel navigation when in top-down mode

