Improved Targeting & Quality of Life

Enemy types are now defined by their current HP bar status and not by the type they spawned as. This means if an enemy loses all their armor, they are counted as a normal type. A turret targeting armor, will now switch to the next enemy with armor, once he destroys the armor of the current target.
Quality of Life
SPACE works as a shortcut to start a new stage. It also functions as a pause/play button during a stage.
Bug Fixes
Fixed Blaststone not turning blue when it is slowed
Fixed wave type not getting saved properly
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Changed files in this update