Crystal Tower Defense update for 15 October 2023

Improved Targeting & Quality of Life

Targeting System

  • Enemy types are now defined by their current HP bar status and not by the type they spawned as. This means if an enemy loses all their armor, they are counted as a normal type. A turret targeting armor, will now switch to the next enemy with armor, once he destroys the armor of the current target.

Quality of Life

  • SPACE works as a shortcut to start a new stage. It also functions as a pause/play button during a stage.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed Blaststone not turning blue when it is slowed
  • Fixed wave type not getting saved properly

