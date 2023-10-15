 Skip to content

8-Colors Star Guardians + update for 15 October 2023

[Bug Fix] Fixed controller issues on Steam Deck and resolution bug

Build 12445536 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Solved an input bug happening exclusively on Linux systems and/or Steam Deck.
  • Greyed out unavailable resolution options depending on screen size

The game should be fully Steam Deck compatible now.

