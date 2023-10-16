Tribe: Primitive Builder Changelog 1.0.18:
- Ability to transport tools between marketplaces.
- The bridge construction quest now correctly registers as completed if the player has independently performed all rituals and located and built the bridge on their own.
-- Players who have encountered this issue, please contact support via email at support@spaceboatstudios.com (we will fix your save).
- Fixed the issue where players couldn't pick up the Bridge quest in Grass Land if they canceled the conversation just before receiving the quest.
- Potential fix for the intermittent character rotation issue.
