 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tribe: Primitive Builder update for 16 October 2023

Tribe: Primitive Builder Changelog 1.0.18:

Share · View all patches · Build 12445504 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Tribe: Primitive Builder Changelog 1.0.18:

  • Ability to transport tools between marketplaces.
  • The bridge construction quest now correctly registers as completed if the player has independently performed all rituals and located and built the bridge on their own.
    -- Players who have encountered this issue, please contact support via email at support@spaceboatstudios.com (we will fix your save).
  • Fixed the issue where players couldn't pick up the Bridge quest in Grass Land if they canceled the conversation just before receiving the quest.
  • Potential fix for the intermittent character rotation issue.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1059901
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link