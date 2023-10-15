update 0.2.7.3

Timers,Respawn & 8x8 floors.

After more testing and consideration, default floor and ceiling are being returned to 8x8 to reduce

build tedium and provide more space in a basic habitat.

Changes

Default floor in build mode returned to 8x8 size.

Build distance adjusted to 6 units from player.

Frame Timers adjusted for improved performance and smoother FPS when Vsync is enabled.

Health, Battery and Hydro are set to 50 on respawn.

*Slight shader adjustments to brightness of objects being rendered.