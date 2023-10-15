 Skip to content

Medusa Frontier update for 15 October 2023

Update 0.2.7.3

Medusa Frontier update for 15 October 2023

Update 0.2.7.3

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Timers,Respawn & 8x8 floors.

After more testing and consideration, default floor and ceiling are being returned to 8x8 to reduce
build tedium and provide more space in a basic habitat.

Changes

Default floor in build mode returned to 8x8 size.
Build distance adjusted to 6 units from player.
Frame Timers adjusted for improved performance and smoother FPS when Vsync is enabled.
Health, Battery and Hydro are set to 50 on respawn.
*Slight shader adjustments to brightness of objects being rendered.

