update 0.2.7.3
Timers,Respawn & 8x8 floors.
After more testing and consideration, default floor and ceiling are being returned to 8x8 to reduce
build tedium and provide more space in a basic habitat.
Changes
Default floor in build mode returned to 8x8 size.
Build distance adjusted to 6 units from player.
Frame Timers adjusted for improved performance and smoother FPS when Vsync is enabled.
Health, Battery and Hydro are set to 50 on respawn.
*Slight shader adjustments to brightness of objects being rendered.
Changed files in this update