Patch 0.10162

Apologies for the rapid patching, but we located a consistent repro for several hard-to-find issues that we want to get into the build as soon as possible.
➡️ Changes
- Gunshots should no longer scare customers so that you can use guns to defend your shop from enemies
🛠️ General Fixes
- Fixed a consistent reason that the main menu UI wouldn't appear when clicking the start text instead of pressing a key
- Fixed a root cause of some items that need to be bound to the shop plot not registering quickly enough (this should fix cases such as the shop sign being non-interactable)
- Fixed another potential disconnect when a client joins while employees are being modified
- Fixed another potential reason that map progress could get lost if you crashed
- Fixed shop XP being loaded as infinity in some rare cases
- Fix a case that the Kazai Castle shield returns after destroying generator core
- Fixed a kick to menu that occurred with Golf Carts in 0.10161
This patch also contains changes from 0.10161, which you can read here: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1419850/view/5805761195601072544
Changed files in this update