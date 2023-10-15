 Skip to content

Saleblazers update for 15 October 2023

Patch 0.10162

Patch 0.10162

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Apologies for the rapid patching, but we located a consistent repro for several hard-to-find issues that we want to get into the build as soon as possible.

➡️ Changes

  • Gunshots should no longer scare customers so that you can use guns to defend your shop from enemies

🛠️ General Fixes

  • Fixed a consistent reason that the main menu UI wouldn't appear when clicking the start text instead of pressing a key
  • Fixed a root cause of some items that need to be bound to the shop plot not registering quickly enough (this should fix cases such as the shop sign being non-interactable)
  • Fixed another potential disconnect when a client joins while employees are being modified
  • Fixed another potential reason that map progress could get lost if you crashed
  • Fixed shop XP being loaded as infinity in some rare cases
  • Fix a case that the Kazai Castle shield returns after destroying generator core
  • Fixed a kick to menu that occurred with Golf Carts in 0.10161

This patch also contains changes from 0.10161, which you can read here: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1419850/view/5805761195601072544

