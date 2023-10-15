Patch 0.10162

Apologies for the rapid patching, but we located a consistent repro for several hard-to-find issues that we want to get into the build as soon as possible.

➡️ Changes

Gunshots should no longer scare customers so that you can use guns to defend your shop from enemies

🛠️ General Fixes

Fixed a consistent reason that the main menu UI wouldn't appear when clicking the start text instead of pressing a key

Fixed a root cause of some items that need to be bound to the shop plot not registering quickly enough (this should fix cases such as the shop sign being non-interactable)

Fixed another potential disconnect when a client joins while employees are being modified

Fixed another potential reason that map progress could get lost if you crashed

Fixed shop XP being loaded as infinity in some rare cases

Fix a case that the Kazai Castle shield returns after destroying generator core

Fixed a kick to menu that occurred with Golf Carts in 0.10161

This patch also contains changes from 0.10161, which you can read here: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1419850/view/5805761195601072544