-New vehicles added: Ostwind and Type 94 AA!
-Added vehicle difficulty stat in the garage!
-Changed the camo pattern of the Type 2 Ka-Mi, adjusted the tracks, suspension, and turret size.
Multi Turret Academy Playtest update for 15 October 2023
0.3.27
