 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Multi Turret Academy Playtest update for 15 October 2023

0.3.27

Share · View all patches · Build 12445331 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-New vehicles added: Ostwind and Type 94 AA!
-Added vehicle difficulty stat in the garage!
-Changed the camo pattern of the Type 2 Ka-Mi, adjusted the tracks, suspension, and turret size.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2425881 Depot 2425881
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link