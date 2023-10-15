 Skip to content

Snowbound Days With Ralph update for 15 October 2023

v1.0.4 Patch Notes

15 October 2023

● The "Tutorial" will be displayed when purchasing any costume item for the first time.
● Added information about whether item is inheritable or not in the item description tip of the inventory and shop page.
● Fixed the problem of costume items preventing the ending plot from concluding correctly.

