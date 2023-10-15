v1.0.4 Patch Notes :

● The "Tutorial" will be displayed when purchasing any costume item for the first time.

● Added information about whether item is inheritable or not in the item description tip of the inventory and shop page.

● Fixed the problem of costume items preventing the ending plot from concluding correctly.

Bug report & feedback:

https://forms.gle/e7oYkPSHhyQhJEZE6