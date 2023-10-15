1.9.9.2 Official and beta releases

This official version and the beta version are updated at the same time, and the version number is the same

Changelog

Fixed the problem of abnormal display after activation in the previous version of QQ Music after being hidden

Fixed the abnormal dock window border issue in all previous versions

Fixed the issue where the same icon would be displayed twice in the dock of the previous version

Optimize the display and minimize animation of dock control panel icons

Optimize the display position of the new run icon after deleting all separators in the dock

Adjust the dock display and hide animation, and change the mobile animation to winui rendering to be smoother. At the same time, adjust the display mechanism after hiding, so that you can move the mouse to any position on the edge of the screen, and you can activate the dock without moving to the area of ​​the width of the dock. At the same time, the screen edge distance of the dock can also be retained.

Optimize the problem that myfinder also displays the tray button after displaying all tray icons

The myfinderlogo menu adds Shutdown and Update and Restart and Update. These two options will only be displayed if a restart is required after the system is updated.

The volume synthesizer in the myfinder volume menu adds a process icon to display

Optimize myfinder WiFi connection (there will still be a crash problem when disconnecting the WiFi connection. The problem is currently being investigated, because it will not crash during debugging, only the release version will crash)

Fix other issues

Additional instructions

Once the Trash is deleted, it can be re-added in the Add System icon

The window display animation is not perfect at present, if there are more problems, you can close or add exclusions to individual programs, it is currently known that the window animation will occasionally disappear after the window animation is not displayed, and you need to reactivate the window to display, and the UWP program animation will be displayed twice

After MyFinder hides the window with its own menu bar, if the program that hides the menu is displayed abnormally or unstable, please unhide the window menu bar

Front-stage scheduling adds the function of blurring the background window content

The recently opened files in the dcok right-click menu can be pinned to the resident list.

Myfinder button increases spacing adjustment

Myfinder separate media control menu

discord link

https://discord.com/invite/k58BRRPKQh

important

Recently, many users have reported that win11 conflicts with the wallpaper engine after updating. In fact, it is not a conflict between the two software, but a problem with the win11 system. If the window working area of the latest version of the win11 system changes, the wallpaper will be refreshed, so the wallpaper engine is will flash. To confirm this problem, you can close mydockfinder, then open the system taskbar settings, check and uncheck auto-hide the taskbar, and the wallpaper engine will flash. This problem occurred after win11 was updated on September 26.