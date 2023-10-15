 Skip to content

The Wall Mustn't Fall update for 15 October 2023

1.0.4 - Hopefully round end soft locks are a thing of the past

Share · View all patches · Build 12445289 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Mitigation for ideally all round end softlock scenarios.
  • Fixed speed up / speed down hotkeys not doing anything.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2139441 Depot 2139441
