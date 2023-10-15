- Mitigation for ideally all round end softlock scenarios.
- Fixed speed up / speed down hotkeys not doing anything.
The Wall Mustn't Fall update for 15 October 2023
1.0.4 - Hopefully round end soft locks are a thing of the past
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2139441 Depot 2139441
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update