Tim Climpy wishes you a happy Halloween with new content!

Tim Climpy here, wishing you a Happy Halloween!

Back in 82, we didn't celebrate Halloween, what with all the fighting going on. We were lucky to even get a smell of candy. One early morning, Private Jenkins found a rat which he cooked and covered in maple syrup. THAT was our Halloween.

Anyway, that's neither here nor there, I am here to tell you about, checks notes, Tim Climpy's Warfair - Halloween update!

Common Blob doesn't rest on his laurels, and has provided you with the following:

Brand New Map - Haunted House



Fight your way on all game modes in this spooky house. Visit the foggy maze, see what is lurking in the basement, clean up in this tightly packed house of horrors!

10 new skins!

10 new Halloween skins to play with, maybe you want to play with:

Butcher . This local butcher charges double the price of local butchers! What an evil guy!



. This local butcher charges double the price of local butchers! What an evil guy! The Yokai . She has brooding hair so you know she means business



. She has brooding hair so you know she means business The innocent Jock ! He isn't innocent, and has probably done some horrible things at school, but in this setting he is!



! He isn't innocent, and has probably done some horrible things at school, but in this setting he is! The Count . He wants to suck your blood!



. He wants to suck your blood! And, this... guy .. He, erm, well, he has his thing, and that's fine, we aren't here to judge



.. He, erm, well, he has his thing, and that's fine, we aren't here to judge And 5 more!

Also lots of other new features like new sky effects!



Plus lots more!

So enjoy your Halloween, hope to see you in the Haunted House!

Extra Halloween content will activate on 26th October and run to 2nd November.

Here are the full patch notes for v0.93.20 for those interested types:

New Features/Enhancements

New Haunted House map

10 new skins

New cloud system

New weather effects

New Aurora effects at night time with stars

Improved shadow quality

Tweaked the lighting during the day to be a little brighter

Tweaked the LUT applied to be slightly more colourful

Bullet damage now takes distance into consideration

Added Sniper "Glint" when enemy players aim down sights

Added sun exposure to give a more realistic feel to the lighting

Added some Halloween based objects to maps

Updated bot navigation code

Improved bullet holes, they now sit better on surfaces and light correctly

Bots can now open doors

Changed how terrain is constructed

Added tree and foliage culling to terrains

Bots now have random skins rather than the boring one all the time

Bots now stay in cover for less time

Added different spawns after death in TDM to reduce the likelihood of spawn camping

Added Chromatic Aberration effect to scopes

Added basic Realtime reflections to some metallic objects

Added settings options for cloud quality, Realtime reflections, and fog

Reduced fire rate of tanks

Updated Glass on El Mondo to be a bit more glassy

Tweaked car settings to reduce slipping and snaking

Increased damage bullets make to vehicles a little

Added some sounds when a player dies

Added some more sounds during a player takedown

Bug Fixes