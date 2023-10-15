Tim Climpy wishes you a happy Halloween with new content!

Tim Climpy here, wishing you a Happy Halloween!
Back in 82, we didn't celebrate Halloween, what with all the fighting going on. We were lucky to even get a smell of candy. One early morning, Private Jenkins found a rat which he cooked and covered in maple syrup. THAT was our Halloween.
Anyway, that's neither here nor there, I am here to tell you about, checks notes, Tim Climpy's Warfair - Halloween update!
Common Blob doesn't rest on his laurels, and has provided you with the following:
Brand New Map - Haunted House
Fight your way on all game modes in this spooky house. Visit the foggy maze, see what is lurking in the basement, clean up in this tightly packed house of horrors!
10 new skins!
10 new Halloween skins to play with, maybe you want to play with:
- Butcher. This local butcher charges double the price of local butchers! What an evil guy!
- The Yokai. She has brooding hair so you know she means business
- The innocent Jock! He isn't innocent, and has probably done some horrible things at school, but in this setting he is!
- The Count. He wants to suck your blood!
- And, this...guy.. He, erm, well, he has his thing, and that's fine, we aren't here to judge
- And 5 more!
Also lots of other new features like new sky effects!
Plus lots more!
So enjoy your Halloween, hope to see you in the Haunted House!
Extra Halloween content will activate on 26th October and run to 2nd November.
Here are the full patch notes for v0.93.20 for those interested types:
New Features/Enhancements
- New Haunted House map
- 10 new skins
- New cloud system
- New weather effects
- New Aurora effects at night time with stars
- Improved shadow quality
- Tweaked the lighting during the day to be a little brighter
- Tweaked the LUT applied to be slightly more colourful
- Bullet damage now takes distance into consideration
- Added Sniper "Glint" when enemy players aim down sights
- Added sun exposure to give a more realistic feel to the lighting
- Added some Halloween based objects to maps
- Updated bot navigation code
- Improved bullet holes, they now sit better on surfaces and light correctly
- Bots can now open doors
- Changed how terrain is constructed
- Added tree and foliage culling to terrains
- Bots now have random skins rather than the boring one all the time
- Bots now stay in cover for less time
- Added different spawns after death in TDM to reduce the likelihood of spawn camping
- Added Chromatic Aberration effect to scopes
- Added basic Realtime reflections to some metallic objects
- Added settings options for cloud quality, Realtime reflections, and fog
- Reduced fire rate of tanks
- Updated Glass on El Mondo to be a bit more glassy
- Tweaked car settings to reduce slipping and snaking
- Increased damage bullets make to vehicles a little
- Added some sounds when a player dies
- Added some more sounds during a player takedown
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where your self shadow would have an extra set of limbs (spooky, but wrong)
- Fixed knife animation not showing
- Fixed kill zones not working on maps
- Fixed MP5 not showing on other players
- Fixed an issue where when a round finishes it incorrectly calculates your level
- Changed how Steam stats are cached to reduce chance of 0 being passed while waiting for Steam to update
- Fixed an issue where the sun effects were incorrectly applied on the moon!
- Fixed names not showing above players
- Fixed some missing materials on El Mondo after destroying a wall
- Fixed an issue where during a player takedown, duplicate players appear on camera
- Fixed an issue where scopes had a grey circle off-centre when not zoomed
- Enabled a beta of controller code in preparation for future Steamdeck support
- Fixed issue where on the end of the round, your killstreaks would be visible over the ending screen
- Fixed text size on end of round scoreboard
- Fixed an issue when, on returning to main menu after a match, it would not load all the map options
- Fixed missing glass on El Mondo
- Fixed an error if a bot dies when reloading
- Fixed parachute not appearing for other players
- Tweaked some bullet hole effects
- Fixed an issue where some player attachments would not assign correctly
- Fixed an issue where on death, some player attachments would appear that weren't there previously!
- Reduced skin width to closer align player with the floor
- Reduced volume of waterfalls on Temple map (again)
- Fixed an issue where a killstreak would claim its friendly on FFA (where nothing is friendly)
- If a player dies when underwater, ensure the audio stops
- Fixed fog not showing on weapon scopes
- Fixed issue where you could parachute from a stationary jump
- Fixed server list alignments on main menu with ultrawide resolution
- Fixed an issue where if you grappled onto a ladder, the grappling hook would not disappear
- Fixed a bug on cycled reload weapons where it could add 2 bullets in stead of 1
- Updated frameworks to improve rendering performance
- Added loading text to intro screen
- Load audio settings on intro screen rather than main menu to reduce audio problems
- Fixed bug where you could join a match that was about to finish
- Fixed a bug where the missile killstreak could not be launched on the minimap correctly
- Added Depth of Field effect to long range scopes
- Fixed some issues related to batching of models for performance
- Fixed some killstreaks not detecting all players during FFA
Changed files in this update