Pumping Simulator 2 update for 15 October 2023

Version 0.1.5

Share · View all patches · Build 12445232

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • [Added] 3 New Customer
  • [Added] 4 New Achievement
  • [Added] 7 New Grocery
  • [Added] Vending Machine
  • [Added] Manager, he can warn customers who smoking, if he has pc setup; he can also order fuel, order grocery, order toilet items
  • [Added] Details panel added to workers, you can customize workers options from there
  • [Added] Restore option added to cart after sending boxes to warehouse
  • [Added] Item selection dropdown added to shelf panel, with this worker put only that grocery to the shelf
  • [Added] New upgrade level to charging pump
  • [Added] Solar Panel
  • [Added] Ladder to climb up
  • [Added] Air Freshener Dispenser
  • [Added] New level to repair area
  • [Added] Sound Effect to hit with bat
  • [Added] Gambler Upgrade
  • [Added] Electric price now shown on station sign
  • [Added] Portuguese

  • [Changed] Now if cat is starving comes near us
  • [Changed] Animation improvements
  • [Changed] Fuel Truck going a little further now
  • [Changed] Workers now can sit on chairs
  • [Changed] Girlfriend action increases love if successfull
  • [Changed] When the game loads, we no longer automatically equip the plunger
  • [Changed] Now fire can damage to placeables
  • [Changed] To avoid interference, only the sound comes from the nearest TV.
  • [Changed] Now you can drink energy drink, cold coffee and beer
  • [Changed] Cat is now not getting hungry while in tutorial
  • [Changed] Now send boxes to warehouse not working while in tutorial

  • [Fixed] Flower woman model has bad looking
  • [Fixed] Invalid Layer Index for LookAt
  • [Fixed] Some players can not move
  • [Fixed] Spot Light cant not placeable at market level 4
  • [Fixed] Vehicles can not pass plant floors
  • [Fixed] Customers says no decorations when there is a decoration
  • [Fixed] Buyed furnitures from warehouse does not sent to house
  • [Fixed] Tire outlines visible from far away
  • [Fixed] Updated Coolers door not opening
  • [Fixed] Frames placeable inside of shelves
  • [Fixed] Save screenshot is sometimes black
  • [Fixed] Customers sometimes stuck because of fire
  • [Fixed] Tonemapping and Motion Blur settings not loading at start
  • [Fixed] Double shelf one side items is wrong rotated
  • [Fixed] Can not hit to thief sometimes
  • [Fixed] Tablet can be opened while using things
  • [Fixed] Vehicle camera drops framerate
  • [Fixed] Pump ropes sometimes stuck after taken from vehicle
  • [Fixed] Sometimes customers can use one toilet together
  • [Fixed] Customers throw trashes to inside vehicle
  • [Fixed] We are winning on blackjack when 21-21

Changed files in this update

