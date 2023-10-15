Version 0.1.5

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
- [Added] 3 New Customer
- [Added] 4 New Achievement
- [Added] 7 New Grocery
- [Added] Vending Machine
- [Added] Manager, he can warn customers who smoking, if he has pc setup; he can also order fuel, order grocery, order toilet items
- [Added] Details panel added to workers, you can customize workers options from there
- [Added] Restore option added to cart after sending boxes to warehouse
- [Added] Item selection dropdown added to shelf panel, with this worker put only that grocery to the shelf
- [Added] New upgrade level to charging pump
- [Added] Solar Panel
- [Added] Ladder to climb up
- [Added] Air Freshener Dispenser
- [Added] New level to repair area
- [Added] Sound Effect to hit with bat
- [Added] Gambler Upgrade
- [Added] Electric price now shown on station sign
- [Added] Portuguese
- [Changed] Now if cat is starving comes near us
- [Changed] Animation improvements
- [Changed] Fuel Truck going a little further now
- [Changed] Workers now can sit on chairs
- [Changed] Girlfriend action increases love if successfull
- [Changed] When the game loads, we no longer automatically equip the plunger
- [Changed] Now fire can damage to placeables
- [Changed] To avoid interference, only the sound comes from the nearest TV.
- [Changed] Now you can drink energy drink, cold coffee and beer
- [Changed] Cat is now not getting hungry while in tutorial
- [Changed] Now send boxes to warehouse not working while in tutorial
- [Fixed] Flower woman model has bad looking
- [Fixed] Invalid Layer Index for LookAt
- [Fixed] Some players can not move
- [Fixed] Spot Light cant not placeable at market level 4
- [Fixed] Vehicles can not pass plant floors
- [Fixed] Customers says no decorations when there is a decoration
- [Fixed] Buyed furnitures from warehouse does not sent to house
- [Fixed] Tire outlines visible from far away
- [Fixed] Updated Coolers door not opening
- [Fixed] Frames placeable inside of shelves
- [Fixed] Save screenshot is sometimes black
- [Fixed] Customers sometimes stuck because of fire
- [Fixed] Tonemapping and Motion Blur settings not loading at start
- [Fixed] Double shelf one side items is wrong rotated
- [Fixed] Can not hit to thief sometimes
- [Fixed] Tablet can be opened while using things
- [Fixed] Vehicle camera drops framerate
- [Fixed] Pump ropes sometimes stuck after taken from vehicle
- [Fixed] Sometimes customers can use one toilet together
- [Fixed] Customers throw trashes to inside vehicle
- [Fixed] We are winning on blackjack when 21-21
