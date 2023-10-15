Update, Version 20231015

English
[The Anomalous Nation]The story continues as you can now meet your contact in the house near the paddy field.
[The Anomalous Nation]You can ask her for some geographical information about the Nise Federation.
[The Anomalous Nation]You can ask her about the scarecrows outside.
[The Anomalous Nation]You can ask her about The House near the Paddy Field.
[Item]New item: Crude Map of the Nise Federation. (The description of this item reveals another anomalous attribution of this nation.)
[Item]You can get the Crude Map of the Nise Federation when you talk to your contact in the main story mission "The Anomalous Nation."
[Item]You can get the Crude Map of the Nise Federation as loot in The House near the Paddy Field.
简体中文
【异常国度】你现在可以在水田近家找到你的联络人，从而可以继续主线剧情。
【异常国度】你可以询问你的联络人关于尼斯联盟的一些地理信息。
【异常国度】你可以询问你的联络人关于外面那些稻草人的事情。
【异常国度】你可以询问你的联络人关于水田近家这栋小屋的事情。
【物品】新物品：尼斯联盟的粗糙地图（物品的描述揭露了这个国度的另一个异常性质。）
【物品】你可以在主线任务【异常国度】中和你的联络人接触时获得一张尼斯联盟的粗糙地图
【物品】你也可以在调查水田近家时发现一张尼斯联盟的粗糙地图
