Update, Version 20231015

English

############Content################

[The Anomalous Nation]The story continues as you can now meet your contact in the house near the paddy field.

[The Anomalous Nation]You can ask her for some geographical information about the Nise Federation.

[The Anomalous Nation]You can ask her about the scarecrows outside.

[The Anomalous Nation]You can ask her about The House near the Paddy Field.

[Item]New item: Crude Map of the Nise Federation. (The description of this item reveals another anomalous attribution of this nation.)

[Item]You can get the Crude Map of the Nise Federation when you talk to your contact in the main story mission "The Anomalous Nation."

[Item]You can get the Crude Map of the Nise Federation as loot in The House near the Paddy Field.

简体中文

############Content################

【异常国度】你现在可以在水田近家找到你的联络人，从而可以继续主线剧情。

【异常国度】你可以询问你的联络人关于尼斯联盟的一些地理信息。

【异常国度】你可以询问你的联络人关于外面那些稻草人的事情。

【异常国度】你可以询问你的联络人关于水田近家这栋小屋的事情。

【物品】新物品：尼斯联盟的粗糙地图（物品的描述揭露了这个国度的另一个异常性质。）

【物品】你可以在主线任务【异常国度】中和你的联络人接触时获得一张尼斯联盟的粗糙地图

【物品】你也可以在调查水田近家时发现一张尼斯联盟的粗糙地图

The latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场

https://controlc.com/4fb2d785

https://pastelink.net/dtnk0s11