v0.1.2 patch

quality of life
- when a human is navigating to a crate with an item that cannot be deposited in said crate, it will automatically go look for a crate that does have the same content and will bring the item there instead. (does not work with stockpiles) it there are only empty crates available they will drop the item in an empty crate.
fixes
- fixed nasty crash that happened almost randomly when adding a task/flag. (reported by various people)
- fixed lantern turning to ash after burning out (reported by Cris)
- fixed a crash when caused by bats (reported by Cris)
- watchtowers now don't target chickens anymore (also reported by Cris)
misc
- farms are not solid anymore (so human can walk through them)
- fixed bomb icon being completely black when destructing
Changed files in this update