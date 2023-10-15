V5-3376 update log
Optimize frame rate anomalies after long online time (further testing)
Adjust the amount of various resources obtained after the decomposition of magic equipment
Adjust the attributes of some defective pills and the exchange price
Adjust the attributes of the exercises in the realm stage
三界 update for 15 October 2023
V5-3376 update log
V5-3376 update log
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update