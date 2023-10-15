 Skip to content

三界 update for 15 October 2023

V5-3376 update log

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Optimize frame rate anomalies after long online time (further testing)
Adjust the amount of various resources obtained after the decomposition of magic equipment
Adjust the attributes of some defective pills and the exchange price
Adjust the attributes of the exercises in the realm stage

