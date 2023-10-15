V1.9.4 - HOTFIX

v1.9.4

Rework - Updated solid rocket boosters to have previous behaviour when xml editting the fuel amount value

Rework - Updated solid rocket booster content force to have previous calculation

Rework - Solid rocket booster nozzle now contains full amount of fuel to help compatibility with some players ejection seats and similar

Fix - Fluid jets now correctly calculate if inside or outside an enclosed compartment

Fix - Pipes and containers with zero gas now have some pressure generated by elasticity of container to fix issue where sometimes fluid would not pump