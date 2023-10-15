 Skip to content

Stormworks: Build and Rescue update for 15 October 2023

V1.9.4 - HOTFIX

Build 12445109 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.9.4

Rework - Updated solid rocket boosters to have previous behaviour when xml editting the fuel amount value
Rework - Updated solid rocket booster content force to have previous calculation
Rework - Solid rocket booster nozzle now contains full amount of fuel to help compatibility with some players ejection seats and similar
Fix - Fluid jets now correctly calculate if inside or outside an enclosed compartment
Fix - Pipes and containers with zero gas now have some pressure generated by elasticity of container to fix issue where sometimes fluid would not pump

