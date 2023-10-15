 Skip to content

Raiding.Zone update for 15 October 2023

Beta Branch timeout fix

Share · View all patches · Build 12445050 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

I have an update for those who tried the beta and got kicked/timeouted.
I identified an issue that occurs if you switch from beta to live or vice versa.
In this case, the ping is still connected to the old one, resulting in being kicked because no ping was received.
I pushed a fix for this to the Steam beta branch. If you are playing on live, a restart after switching should fix the problem. If it persists for someone, I would like to hear from them 🙂

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 12445050
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2156441
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2156442
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2156443
