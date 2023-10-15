Beta Branch timeout fix

I have an update for those who tried the beta and got kicked/timeouted.

I identified an issue that occurs if you switch from beta to live or vice versa.

In this case, the ping is still connected to the old one, resulting in being kicked because no ping was received.

I pushed a fix for this to the Steam beta branch. If you are playing on live, a restart after switching should fix the problem. If it persists for someone, I would like to hear from them 🙂