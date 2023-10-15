v1.07.1058 - Tweaks Patch

- Character Skin for AL updated to be bluish instead of black
- ADS for AK-47 and Larry's MG
- Sniper weapons tuning / feels better
- Base weapon damage tweaks
- FIX: laser rifle projectile collision
- Game Over Screen improvements
GLHF!
