Squirrelmageddon! update for 15 October 2023

v1.07.1058 - Tweaks Patch

15 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Character Skin for AL updated to be bluish instead of black
  • ADS for AK-47 and Larry's MG
  • Sniper weapons tuning / feels better
  • Base weapon damage tweaks
  • FIX: laser rifle projectile collision
  • Game Over Screen improvements

GLHF!

