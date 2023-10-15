Update 3.4 - Quick Cooking Hotfix ✨

Adjusted the cooking time for recipes with individual items (like Corn 🌽 -> Popcorn 🍿) to ensure they take longer. This provides other recipes using the original item the opportunity to blend well together.
Lots of Love,
David ❤️
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Adjusted the cooking time for recipes with individual items (like Corn 🌽 -> Popcorn 🍿) to ensure they take longer. This provides other recipes using the original item the opportunity to blend well together.
Lots of Love,
David ❤️
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update