 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cornucopia update for 15 October 2023

Update 3.4 - Quick Cooking Hotfix ✨

Share · View all patches · Build 12444921 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Adjusted the cooking time for recipes with individual items (like Corn 🌽 -> Popcorn 🍿) to ensure they take longer. This provides other recipes using the original item the opportunity to blend well together.

Lots of Love,
David ❤️

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1681601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link