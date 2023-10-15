10/15/2023 - Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 12444916 · Last edited 15 October 2023 – 10:09:07 UTC by Wendy

What's coming up next?

I'm already planning a Halloween update for the 27th of October with new items and products.

I'll also be introducing new product categories such as glasses stands, flowers, balloons and even gumball machines 😎!

I'll also provide a roadmap of features and updates I plan to implement in the game between now and the full release in summer 2024.

This roadmap could easily change as you all give me such great ideas that I'm always tempted to implement them before the planned ones 😅

In any case, if you have ideas, keep them coming! The best thing about being in Early Access is that we get to make a better and better game 😁

New Features/Improvements

General stuff

Updated engine version. This should fix some crashes.

Customers

The customer path has been greatly improved. They will now try to grab the products they want from the nearest shelf. This will prevent them from walking around the store like crazy in a random path, which would end up taking longer to buy what they want.

Employees

Employees will now display an icon over their head when they are on break.

New filters have been added to the staff list. This allows players to quickly get to employees who are doing a specific task, or even those who are doing nothing.

It's now possible to schedule multiple people at the same time. The previously added filters apply to this new window where it is possible to check which employees will be affected by the change and even toggle each employee individually.

Storage Racks

The player can now configure the storage rack to define which products will go there. This will be done by the employees who restock the shelves. When the shelves are full, the workers will try to reorganize the shelves according to the criteria set by the player.

In-Game Console

There is now a new in-game console (F1 by default) that allows the player to enter some codes to trigger some effects. This will help players who are testing something out, as well as those who have been asking for a way to cheat the game and make some extra money. Now you can easily get that extra money if that's something you want to do! 😁

Issues Fixed