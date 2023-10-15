10/15/2023 - Improvements

Hello cash register wizards!!! 🛒🧙♀️🧙
Thanks again for all your amazing support! ❤️
What's coming up next?
- I'm already planning a Halloween update for the 27th of October with new items and products.
I'll also be introducing new product categories such as glasses stands, flowers, balloons and even gumball machines 😎!
I'll also provide a roadmap of features and updates I plan to implement in the game between now and the full release in summer 2024.
This roadmap could easily change as you all give me such great ideas that I'm always tempted to implement them before the planned ones 😅
In any case, if you have ideas, keep them coming! The best thing about being in Early Access is that we get to make a better and better game 😁
New Features/Improvements
General stuff
- Updated engine version. This should fix some crashes.
Customers
- The customer path has been greatly improved. They will now try to grab the products they want from the nearest shelf. This will prevent them from walking around the store like crazy in a random path, which would end up taking longer to buy what they want.
Employees
- Employees will now display an icon over their head when they are on break.
- New filters have been added to the staff list. This allows players to quickly get to employees who are doing a specific task, or even those who are doing nothing.
- It's now possible to schedule multiple people at the same time. The previously added filters apply to this new window where it is possible to check which employees will be affected by the change and even toggle each employee individually.
Storage Racks
- The player can now configure the storage rack to define which products will go there. This will be done by the employees who restock the shelves. When the shelves are full, the workers will try to reorganize the shelves according to the criteria set by the player.
In-Game Console
- There is now a new in-game console (F1 by default) that allows the player to enter some codes to trigger some effects. This will help players who are testing something out, as well as those who have been asking for a way to cheat the game and make some extra money. Now you can easily get that extra money if that's something you want to do! 😁
Issues Fixed
-
Fixed an issue where trash papers and dropped bags were getting stuck in the middle of the escalators.
-
Fixed an issue where loading the employee list for the first time after loading a game was incredibly slow.
-
Fixed an issue where employees would get stuck when interacting with a trash can.
-
Fixed an issue where players could get disconnected when visiting the cashier.
-
Fixed an issue where the canvas above the worker's head would not rotate properly in the local player.
-
Fixed an issue where players were getting disconnected after the employee interacted with the shelf.
-
Fixed an issue where players were getting disconnected when spawning an item at the cash register.
-
Fixed an issue where players could jump from the bus station to outside of the playable area.
-
Fixed an issue where the dirt wasn't spawning on the 2nd floor, but on the ground floor instead.
-
Fixed an issue where the client-side player would get disconnected when hiring an employee.
-
Fixed an issue where the client-side player couldn't access employee data.
-
Fixed an issue where the client-side player was unable to change an employee's task.
-
Fixed an issue where client-side player was not able to change employee schedule.
-
Fixed an issue where client-side player could not see what an employee was doing.
-
Fixed an issue where the client-side player couldn't redefine which product goes on which shelf in the configuration shelf window.
Changed files in this update