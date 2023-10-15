20231015 Urgent Update

Please update the patch, this is an urgent fix for the bug that may have additionally removed the war markers that came along with fixing the diplomacy and truce bugs yesterday.

This is an error brought on by my own update

Sorry about that.

In the unlikely event that this error causes a "peace talks bounce" or "siege bounce" issue, please contact me and I will fix the archive and make sure the game is playing correctly!

请大家更新补丁，这是紧急修复昨天修复外交和停战错误的时候，连带产生的可能额外删除掉战争标记的错误。

这是我自己更新带来的错误

实在不好意思

如果万一由于该错误造成了“和谈跳出”，或者“攻城跳出”等问题，请联系我，我将修复存档，确保游戏正常进行