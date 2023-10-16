This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone!

After thousands of hours working on Outpath, I can barely believe it's finally here! Outpath is OUT!

I want to thank you all for all the support I have received during the prologue, the demo and now. Thank you very much from the bottom of my heart. I already want to see your creations and feedback on the full game! ːluvː

So to celebrate the launch, I have a 10% discount on the game!

ːwinter2019happybulbː Check the Official Discord where I am always active.

Due to some technical issues, Japanese, Czech and Polish will be enabled in a few hours, sorry.

Thanks for the support once again and have a good day/night.

David ːwinter2019happyyulː