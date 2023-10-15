 Skip to content

Scuffy Game update for 15 October 2023

Scuffy Game Update released

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

An update to Scuffy Game has been released.

Patch notes
  • New Main Menu screen
  • New Waiting Room map
  • Added a new remastered version of the Main Menu theme
  • Added an intro cutscene in the Waiting Room map
  • Screw player animations. They're gone. Why? Because this is Scuffy Game (even though someone in our team broke it, but we're too lazy to fix it so enjoy a player gliding at ya)
  • Removed the tapes in all maps. We're not allowed to say why until 2024

