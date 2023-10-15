Scuffy Game Update released

Hi everyone,
An update to Scuffy Game has been released.
Patch notes
- New Main Menu screen
- New Waiting Room map
- Added a new remastered version of the Main Menu theme
- Added an intro cutscene in the Waiting Room map
- Screw player animations. They're gone. Why? Because this is Scuffy Game (even though someone in our team broke it, but we're too lazy to fix it so enjoy a player gliding at ya)
- Removed the tapes in all maps. We're not allowed to say why until 2024
Changed files in this update