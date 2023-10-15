- small graphical adjustments
- player's Units' (RTS levels) Crouching mode adjusted
- final boss level difficulty increased
The Finnish War x Sotidrokhima: Finlandsaga update for 15 October 2023
Update Notes For Oct 15
