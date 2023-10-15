 Skip to content

The Finnish War x Sotidrokhima: Finlandsaga update for 15 October 2023

Update Notes For Oct 15

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • small graphical adjustments
  • player's Units' (RTS levels) Crouching mode adjusted
  • final boss level difficulty increased

