-Change: O2 Paks/Breathing Paks now renamed O2 cans.

-Change: Doctors now also sell O2 Cans.

Traders still sell O2 Cans as well but probability remains approx 25% chance you come across a trader who does.

-Change: Infinity Abyss now bring you down to 1% of health if you have OVER 33% health.

Otherwise it's still instant death.

-Fix: Some health damaging functions were ignoring your Vitality stat bonuses from items

and other things.

-Note/Reminder: You take more damage when cornered.

Cornered is defined as no place for TBC to playout.

NPCs do not have this problem. But your team members will.

-Change/New: You gain +1 O2 max every time you hit an even level.

e.g. Level 2, 4, 6 each will give you 1 boost to O2 max.

Note: If you started a character before this change: you can go to a Renewer or O2 Renewer Pad and your breathing cap will be properly

set.