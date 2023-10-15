-Change: O2 Paks/Breathing Paks now renamed O2 cans.
-Change: Doctors now also sell O2 Cans.
Traders still sell O2 Cans as well but probability remains approx 25% chance you come across a trader who does.
-Change: Infinity Abyss now bring you down to 1% of health if you have OVER 33% health.
Otherwise it's still instant death.
-Fix: Some health damaging functions were ignoring your Vitality stat bonuses from items
and other things.
-Note/Reminder: You take more damage when cornered.
Cornered is defined as no place for TBC to playout.
NPCs do not have this problem. But your team members will.
-Change/New: You gain +1 O2 max every time you hit an even level.
e.g. Level 2, 4, 6 each will give you 1 boost to O2 max.
Note: If you started a character before this change: you can go to a Renewer or O2 Renewer Pad and your breathing cap will be properly
set.
