Added: /fasttravel [player] [waypoint row name] admin command to use waypoints
Updated: Admin panel enabled again
Updated: Admin panel opening now validated by the server (so delay is possible between the command and actual UI opening)
Updated: Admin player list updates only the new / exiting players like regular player list instead of doing a global player update
Updated: AI movement
Updated: Fireplace assets to improve performance
Updated: Construction limit code
Updated: Player list now adds/removes players one by one instead of updating the the entire list
Updated: Construction saving (should fix totem issues, need live test to be sure system is working as intended)
Updated: Clan ID generation now removes spaces and special characters to avoid file system issues
Updated: Clans now saved by clan ID instead of clan name
Updated: World partition streaming distances and grid size
Updated: /teleport admin command now uses the same method as fast travel
Fixed: Landscape collision issues caused by world partition
Fixed: Kasai hand claws using the wrong material
Fixed: /ban admin command usage issues
Fixed: /mod /admin settings resetting after relog
Fixed: Body marks not loading
Draconia update for 15 October 2023
Patch 0.3.3.4
