Patch 0.3.3.4

Added: /fasttravel [player] [waypoint row name] admin command to use waypoints

Updated: Admin panel enabled again

Updated: Admin panel opening now validated by the server (so delay is possible between the command and actual UI opening)

Updated: Admin player list updates only the new / exiting players like regular player list instead of doing a global player update

Updated: AI movement

Updated: Fireplace assets to improve performance

Updated: Construction limit code

Updated: Player list now adds/removes players one by one instead of updating the the entire list

Updated: Construction saving (should fix totem issues, need live test to be sure system is working as intended)

Updated: Clan ID generation now removes spaces and special characters to avoid file system issues

Updated: Clans now saved by clan ID instead of clan name

Updated: World partition streaming distances and grid size

Updated: /teleport admin command now uses the same method as fast travel

Fixed: Landscape collision issues caused by world partition

Fixed: Kasai hand claws using the wrong material

Fixed: /ban admin command usage issues

Fixed: /mod /admin settings resetting after relog

Fixed: Body marks not loading