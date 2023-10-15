-
➕ Added: Halloween assets to the Old London map
➕ Added: "Half Cooldown" button to the Customize-Your-Session screen
🔧 FIXED: Jump-Multi adding up on game-restart when not set to 1
🔧 FIXED: Jacky now fits through the half-closed gate on the Tutorial map
Tricky Tracks - Early Access update for 15 October 2023
Update - 0.3.86
