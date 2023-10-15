 Skip to content

Tricky Tracks - Early Access update for 15 October 2023

Update - 0.3.86

Build 12444456

  • ➕ Added: Halloween assets to the Old London map

  • ➕ Added: "Half Cooldown" button to the Customize-Your-Session screen

  • 🔧 FIXED: Jump-Multi adding up on game-restart when not set to 1

  • 🔧 FIXED: Jacky now fits through the half-closed gate on the Tutorial map

