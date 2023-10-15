2023-10-15 Minor Update Description

- Fixed an issue where guns at the range could be taken out
- Fixed an issue where depth of field Settings were not valid in appreciation mode
- Fixed an issue where green wire frames appeared on some doors
- Now all sounds have a three-dimensional effect
