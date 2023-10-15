 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

末世少女 Zombie Girl update for 15 October 2023

2023-10-15 Minor Update Description

Share · View all patches · Build 12444446 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed an issue where guns at the range could be taken out
  2. Fixed an issue where depth of field Settings were not valid in appreciation mode
  3. Fixed an issue where green wire frames appeared on some doors
  4. Now all sounds have a three-dimensional effect

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2618841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link