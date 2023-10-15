Quick Halloween Update

Hello! 🎃
A small update is out, and it changes some of the textures and UI for Halloween Mode to be more themeish! Other than that, all that was changed was the windmill level was swapped out with a forest level.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hello! 🎃
A small update is out, and it changes some of the textures and UI for Halloween Mode to be more themeish! Other than that, all that was changed was the windmill level was swapped out with a forest level.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update