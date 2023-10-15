 Skip to content

The Game of Unknown update for 15 October 2023

Quick Halloween Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12444397 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello! 🎃

A small update is out, and it changes some of the textures and UI for Halloween Mode to be more themeish! Other than that, all that was changed was the windmill level was swapped out with a forest level.

